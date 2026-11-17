Visitors to websites of 178 major organizations, including Zoom, the BBC, CNN, HSBC, and IKEA, were exposed to malicious JavaScript delivered through a compromised third-party web platform on Monday, according to cybersecurity firm Report URI.

Other high-profile platforms affected by the incident on Tuesday via the Optimizely Web experimentation platform included Salesforce, GitLab, Equifax, Air France-KLM, crypto hardware wallet maker Ledger, and streaming service Peacock, Report URI said in a statement.

The multi-purpose malware was designed to intercept payment card details, swap cryptocurrency wallet addresses with those controlled by the attackers, and steal browser cookies and screenshots.

On Apple iPhones and iPads, the injected code also delivered the Coruna and DarkSword iOS exploit kits, according to the report, which added that verified transactions have already confirmed cryptocurrency thefts linked to the attackers.

Most of the malicious code was swiftly removed after detection, with the infected script found in only one of 188 affected snippets by 21:52 UTC on Monday, down sharply from 169 at 20:56 UTC.





