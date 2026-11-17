North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smoked a cigarette and grinned as he visited a ski resort, pictures showed Tuesday, as US President Donald Trump hinted at a possible meeting between the pair this week.

Before departing for China, Trump, who met Kim three times during his first term, left open the possibility of meeting the North Korean leader.

"We may meet with Kim Jong Un also, so that'll be good," Trump told reporters, adding that whether Kim would make the trip was "up to President Xi" of China.

China said Tuesday it has "no information" on whether Trump would meet Kim.

"I have no information regarding this matter," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular briefing, a day before Trump was expected in Shenzhen for an APEC meeting.

As Trump made the remarks, North Korean state media reported that Kim and his family, accompanied by party officials, travelled to a tourist zone near the northern border with China on Sunday and Monday.

Photos released by the official Korean Central News Agency show Kim sitting on an armchair, grinning, with a cigarette in his hand and sunglasses on, at what appeared to be a ski resort, with his wife Ri Sol Ju standing behind him.

Another photo shows his young daughter Ju Ae, whom Seoul's spy agency has said is being groomed to be Kim's successor, skiing downhill in a white outfit but without a helmet.

The city of Samjiyon is located near the Chinese border and is close to Mount Paektu, considered by North Koreans to be the sacred birthplace of Kim's father, Jong Il.

As he toured the resort, including ski centres and hotels, Kim "expressed great satisfaction, saying that all the structures are really impeccable as they were built in a delicate way", KCNA reported.

"The more he looked at it, the more admiration he felt at the spectacular scenery reminiscent of a town in the forest," it said.

While Kim made the visit near China, which is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the southern city of Shenzhen, experts say it was unlikely intended to signal plans to travel to the summit.

The straight-line distance between the two cities is more than 2,500 kilometres (1,553 miles).

"The KCNA report does not contain any message aimed at the United States and there are no signs of preparations for a meeting," Hong Min, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification, told AFP.

"Kim's visit therefore is hard to be seen as a preparation for any North Korea-US meeting this week," he said.

Trump and Kim met in Singapore in June 2018, then in Hanoi in February 2019 and at the Demilitarized Zone in North Korea in June 2019.

The meetings came after Trump initially mocked Kim as "rocket man" during a speech in 2017.

The US president said in August that he expected to meet later this year with Kim, hoping to revive the bond he claims to have forged with the leader of nuclear-armed North Korea in his first term.







