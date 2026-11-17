Armed guards aboard a cargo ship fired a warning shot Tuesday to repel an attempted boarding off Yemen, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The UKMTO, citing "local authorities," said a small boat carrying weapons and ladders approached the ship about 50 nautical miles southwest of Al Mukalla at 1250GMT.

Those aboard the boat attempted to board the ship, but turned back toward their mothership after the security team fired a warning shot.

The agency advised vessels to transit the area with caution and report any suspicious activity as authorities investigate.