Jensen Huang says he would be 'honored' to return as Nvidia CEO if board asks

Nvidia founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, speaks during the 29th annual Milken Institute Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on May 4, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Tuesday he would be willing to return to the helm of the chipmaker if its board of directors asked him to do so, marking his first public remarks since resigning last week.

"If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO," Huang said in a statement.

The 63-year-old also acknowledged mistakes in his personal life and expressed regret over the problems his conduct had caused Nvidia's board.

"I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret," he said.

"I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board's independent investigation."

Huang said he had received widespread support following his departure, including calls from Nvidia employees, investors, business partners, and customers urging him to return.

"Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company," he added.

His remarks came a day after reports suggested Nvidia's board was not considering his reinstatement.

Nvidia announced Huang's resignation Thursday after 33 years as CEO, following reports of extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship with a woman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence.

The chipmaker appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO and began searching for a permanent successor.

Following Huang's departure, calls for his return have grown among investors and prominent technology executives.

An online petition calling for his reinstatement has attracted more than 180,000 signatures, drawing support from prominent technology figures, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan, and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney.

US President Donald Trump also expressed support Monday for Huang's possible return, saying he believed the former Nvidia chief had "learned a big lesson."