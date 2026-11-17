Berlin authorities on Tuesday banned a local association for supporting the Lebanese Hezbollah, which Germany has designated a terrorist group.

Police searched 28 premises linked to El-Irschad across the city, including association and business rooms as well as members' apartments, with a focus on the Neukoelln district.

Berlin city-state's interior minister Iris Spranger said the association was banned because its purpose and activities violated criminal laws. She stated that the group supported Hezbollah in Lebanon both organizationally and financially, and noted that recent convictions of Hezbollah members contributed substantially to the decision.

The ban covers El-Irschad e.V. along with Al-Qaem e.V., Al-Thaqalyn e.V. and the Qalam educational center. Association assets, including money in bank accounts, were seized immediately. Public display of the groups' symbols is now prohibited, their online presence will be shut down, and members may no longer meet in their previous organizational form.

Germany outlawed Hezbollah in 2020 under then-Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, classifying it as a terrorist and unconstitutional organization. Donations, recruitment and promotion on its behalf have been illegal since then. Germany's domestic intelligence service estimates more than 1,000 Hezbollah supporters across the country.





