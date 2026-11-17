Serbian military pilot reportedly killed as MiG-29 fighter jet crashes near Belgrade

A Serbian military aircraft, reportedly a MiG-29 fighter jet, crashed Tuesday near Stara Pazova, northwest of the capital Belgrade, with local media reporting that the pilot was killed.

The Russian-made aircraft crashed in a field between Stara Pazova and Nova Pazova, according to Serbian media reports.

Photographs circulating on social media showed burning wreckage and thick black smoke rising from the crash site.

Firefighters, ambulance crews, police and military police were dispatched to the area.

Serbia's Defense Ministry has not yet issued an official statement confirming the pilot's death or the aircraft type.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, and the pilot's identity has not been released.



