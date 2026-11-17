Russian oil shipments to Asia via the Arctic's Northern Sea Route reached a record high in 2026 as Western sanctions reshaped trade routes and melting sea ice extended navigation windows, according to S&P Global.

Russia shipped 13.2 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products through the route during this year's navigation season, up 8% from 12.2 million barrels in 2025, according to a Nov. 2 report by S&P Global Commodities at Sea.

The increase was partly driven by the first shipments from Rosneft's Vostok Oil project, which began operations following the completion of a 790-kilometer (491-mile) pipeline connecting Siberian oil fields to the Arctic coast.

The pipeline has an annual transport capacity of 100 million tons.

Western sanctions have reduced Russia's oil exports to Europe from 175 million tons to 25 million tons in recent years, accelerating the shift toward Asian markets, according to an article by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

The reorientation has also reshaped Moscow's logistics networks, with Asia's share of Russian oil exports rising from 40% in 2012 to a projected 80% in 2025.

The EU Council adopted a sanctions package in July that added 41 vessels involved in Russia's oil trade to its blacklist, bringing the total number of sanctioned vessels to more than 670.

Under favorable ice conditions, the Northern Sea Route can cut shipping times to East Asia by up to 40% compared with the Suez Canal route, according to S&P Global.

The alternative has become increasingly attractive amid security threats in the Red Sea and rising freight costs.

Russia's state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom expects total multimodal cargo shipments along the Northern Sea Route to exceed 40 million tons this year, up about 20% from 2025. Cargo volumes had already surpassed 35 million tons by mid-October.

Transit cargo volumes along the route also doubled from a year earlier, reaching 6 million tons by early November, according to Russia's Ministry for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic.

Climate change has also contributed to the expansion of Arctic shipping, with sea ice coverage shrinking by 5% in September, according to Russian environmental agency Rosgidromet.

However, growing oil traffic has raised environmental concerns, particularly over the use of sanctioned tankers without adequate protection against ice.

All 28 vessels transporting Russian crude oil to global customers via the Northern Sea Route in 2025 and 2026 were under sanctions from at least one Western government at the time of their voyages, according to S&P Global Maritime Intelligence Risk Suite.

Seven of the vessels lacked ice-class certification, raising concerns about potential accidents and oil spills in the fragile Arctic environment.

Meanwhile, Russia aims to establish regular year-round shipping along the route in 2027, supported by the addition of a new nuclear-powered icebreaker, Chukotka.

Russia and China have also established a roadmap to increase cargo transport via the Northern Sea Route to 20 million tons by 2030.





