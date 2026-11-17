Pope Leo XIV called for greater dialogue and reconciliation Tuesday when asked about his expectations following the US midterm elections.

"I would like to see a greater capacity for dialogue, for building bridges, for reconciliation, less controversy, less war, less division. I know it's a dream, but at the same time I know it's possible," the pope told reporters aboard his flight from Lima to Rome, Italy's ANSA news agency reported.

He said the Catholic Church seeks to foster dialogue and encourage people to listen to one another through its social teaching.

Asked whether he had signed a resignation letter in case he became unable to carry out his duties, Leo said he saw no need for one at present, citing existing provisions in canon law.

The pope landed at Rome's Fiumicino Airport at 8.47 am local time, concluding his longest international trip since becoming pontiff. The 12-day visit began in Montevideo on Nov. 6 and took him to 10 cities across Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, according to Peruvian broadcaster RPP.

In Peru, where he spent nearly two decades as an Augustinian missionary and later served as bishop of Chiclayo, Leo called for stronger protections for Indigenous communities and condemned deforestation, illegal mining and violence against environmental defenders during a stop in the Amazonian city of Pucallpa.

His final Mass at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima drew about 1.5 million people.

Nov.3 midterm elections, in which Democrats captured majorities in both chambers of Congress and flipped key state governorships.



