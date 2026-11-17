Iranian navy says 3rd oil tanker catches fire after hitting mine in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's navy said Tuesday that a third oil tanker caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after striking a naval mine.

The navy said in a statement that the tanker hit a mine in the eastern part of the strait and was suspected of violating "maritime navigation rules." It said three oil tankers had caught fire after striking mines since early Tuesday.

It said tankers that stray from designated safe routes or switch off their navigation systems create serious risks and violate maritime rules.

The navy said the strait is closed to shipping and urged vessels to coordinate with Iran's armed forces for safe passage, follow designated routes and keep their navigation systems on.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Iran responded with attacks on Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18, but implementation stalled amid disagreements about freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Clashes have flared intermittently since July as diplomatic efforts to end the war continue.