Israel's opposition is set to replace parliamentary speaker Amir Ohana on Tuesday, three weeks after an election left neither of the main political blocs with a majority and the political system in a state of deadlock.



The opposition is seeking to elect former minister Matan Kahana in place of Ohana, a member of caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party.



Kahana belongs to the centrist Yashar party, whose leader Gadi Eisenkot is currently tasked with forming a government.



He is expected to secure a majority in the parliamentary vote. Replacing Ohana would give the opposition greater control over parliamentary proceedings as it seeks to reverse key elements of the contentious judicial overhaul pursued by Netanyahu's right-wing religious government since early 2023.



Initial legislative proposals could be introduced as early as Wednesday, according to media reports.



Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich warned Kahana against taking office with the "votes of Israel's enemies," referring to the Arab parties.



Kahana urged Smotrich to respect the democratic process and its results. The two main Arab parties, the Joint List and Raam, are expected to support his election as speaker.



The October 27 election left both Netanyahu's right-wing religious bloc and the opposition bloc led by Eisenkot, a former army chief, short of a parliamentary majority.



President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government, giving him an initial 28 days to assemble a coalition.







