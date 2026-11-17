Indonesian police found empty server racks during a search of Singapore-based cloud firm Megaspeed International's local subsidiary as part of an inquiry by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) into the suspected diversion of Nvidia chips to China, The Straits Times reported Monday.

The search, conducted earlier this year at the FBI's request, uncovered server racks but no graphics processing units (GPUs), according to a senior Indonesian government official who spoke anonymously.

The racks appeared unused, suggesting the chips had never been installed.

The official alleged that most Nvidia hardware purchased by Megaspeed entities was shipped to Indonesia before being transferred to China, possibly by private jet.

The operation was the first known enforcement action in Indonesia linked to the investigation.

Inspector-General Untung Widyatmoko, head of the Indonesian police's International Relations Division, declined to comment Friday. National Police Criminal Investigation Chief Commissioner-General Asep Safrudin also did not respond to questions from the Straits Times.

Megaspeed is at the center of a US national security investigation.

US officials suspect its former managing director, Alice Huang, who reportedly had a relationship with Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, of passing information to Beijing. Jensen Huang resigned on Thursday.

The case has intensified concerns over tighter US export controls on advanced chips. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Washington was considering additional restrictions on chip exports to Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's AI infrastructure projects could face increased scrutiny.

Raia Grid plans to begin assembling up to 150 Nvidia GPUs in West Java in December, while Australian start-up Firmus and Singapore-based DayOne are planning a 360-megawatt AI data center campus in Batam, expected to receive up to 170,000 GPUs in 2027 and 2028.

Nvidia is also reportedly exploring a potential $4.5 billion investment in Batam, although discussions remain unconfirmed.



