An explosion was heard on southern Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, with smoke seen overhead, Fars News Agency reported Tuesday.

The cause of the explosion was not yet clear.

Residents heard the blast coming from the direction of the northwestern part of Qeshm city, Fars said. Smoke was seen in the sky over the island at the same time.

Qeshm, Iran's largest island, lies along the northern approaches to the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and gas shipments from Gulf countries to international markets.





