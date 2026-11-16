US, 9 partners sign agreement to secure AI supply chains

The US and nine partner countries signed an agreement Sunday to strengthen the security of critical technologies and supply chains underpinning artificial intelligence (AI), according to the US State Department.

The San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity was signed by the US, Australia, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Qatar, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the UK.

The agreement, reached under the US-led Pax Silica initiative, aims to protect sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure needed to develop advanced AI systems, including transportation networks, digital platforms, energy infrastructure and logistics.

The declaration stresses that economic security is fundamental to national security and calls for reducing excessive dependencies through diversified and trusted supply chains.

Participants also agreed to establish working groups focused on innovation policies, AI adoption, supply chain cooperation and security.

"No nation can secure the foundations of the SI era alone," the State Department said, referring to Super Intelligence.

Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and the European Commission are expected to sign the declaration next week, the Financial Times reported, citing US Under-Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg.

The agreement comes ahead of a planned trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China, amid US-China trade tensions.





