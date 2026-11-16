UN rights chief urges binding treaty on autonomous weapons before 'too late'

The UN human rights chief on Monday urged countries to urgently negotiate a legally binding treaty regulating autonomous weapon systems, warning that the window to establish effective safeguards is rapidly closing.

Volker Turk's appeal came as states are set to gather for the 7th Review Conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, where Turk urged them to begin negotiations on a legally binding instrument containing clear prohibitions and restrictions.

"A machine must never have the power to decide whether a human being survives or dies," Turk said in a statement.

He called for prohibiting autonomous weapons designed or used to target people, as well as systems whose functions and effects "cannot be fully understood, predicted, explained or controlled by humans."

Turk warned that such weapons could undermine the right to life, human dignity and accountability by allowing force to be used without sufficient human judgment.

"Human judgement and responsibility must remain at the centre of decisions involving the use of force," he said.

He also opposed the use of lethal and less-lethal autonomous weapons in policing, arguing that machines cannot assess whether force is necessary or whether less harmful alternatives are available.

Warning that these weapons could proliferate among armed groups and criminal organizations, Turk urged governments to begin treaty negotiations before meaningful safeguards become impossible.

"The choice before States is clear," Turk said. "They need to seize this moment to begin negotiations on a legally binding instrument containing clear prohibitions and restrictions. The longer the international community waits, the more difficult it will become to establish meaningful safeguards-and it may be too late."



