Prince William, Princess Kate begin 3-day India visit

Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate arrived in India on Monday for a three-day visit focused on climate action, sustainability and environmental innovation.

The prince and princess of Wales played street cricket with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in the financial capital Mumbai, according to Press Trust of India.

The couple also interacted with local children during the engagement.

The royal couple is scheduled to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai before travelling to New Delhi for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a message on US social media platform X, William, the heir-apparent to the throne, described India as one of the world's most exciting centers for environmental innovation, praising efforts across the country to develop practical solutions to global environmental challenges.

"Earthshot is about finding the very best solutions and helping them go further and faster," he said.

During their stay, the couple is expected to meet innovators, entrepreneurs and young people working on sustainable transport, clean energy, responsible manufacturing and environmental protection.

The visit will also highlight cultural ties between Britain and India, including cricket, fashion and cinema.

It marks the couple's second official visit to India, following their joint tour of India and Bhutan in 2016.

The trip is also their first overseas visit together since Kate's cancer diagnosis in 2024.



