Mexican authorities open homicide probe into journalist’s death

Mexican authorities announced Sunday that they had opened a homicide investigation into the death of journalist Eduardo Flores Salado, whose body was found bearing apparent signs of violence in the municipality of Acapulco de Juarez in Guerrero state.

The Guerrero State Attorney General's Office said it was investigating the case as aggravated homicide following the discovery of Flores Salado's body Saturday night in the Canuto Noguera neighborhood in the town of La Sabana.

Preliminary police reports indicated that he had sustained neck injuries, raising suspicions of possible strangulation. However, authorities have not publicly confirmed the cause of death.

No arrests have been announced. Investigators have yet to establish a motive or determine whether Flores Salado's death was connected to his journalistic work.

Flores Salado was a journalist who worked for the digital news outlet Enfoque Informativo, where he covered security, human rights, enforced disappearances and other issues affecting Acapulco and the surrounding state of Guerrero.

In a statement, Enfoque Informativo condemned his death, describing it as an attack on press freedom.

"This attack not only takes the life of a colleague, friend and valuable human being, it constitutes a direct assault on freedom of expression and society's right to be informed," it said.

The outlet called for an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and identify those responsible.

"We reject all forms of violence against journalists and call on authorities at all three levels of government — particularly the Guerrero State Attorney General's Office — to conduct a thorough, transparent and professional investigation without delay, so that the facts can be clarified promptly, those responsible identified and the full weight of the law applied," the statement said.

Flores Salado's death comes amid persistent violence against journalists in Mexico, which remains one of the world's most dangerous countries for media workers.

The human rights organization Article 19 has documented 181 killings of journalists in Mexico since 2000 in cases potentially linked to their professional activities.

Guerrero has experienced repeated attacks against journalists. Among the most recent cases is the death of journalist and environmental activist Manuel Alejandro Moreno Serna, known as Alex Serna, who was reported missing in Zihuatanejo on June 20. His body was found two days later in the municipality of Petatlan, and his death was officially confirmed on July 3.

Serna had previously reported receiving threats related to his environmental reporting. Authorities were urged to investigate the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death.





