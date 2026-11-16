Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Europe joined the work of the negotiating teams working on a Ukrainian settlement for the first time.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelensky said the negotiating teams had held another round of discussions, with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner joining remotely.

"Today there was another conversation of the negotiating groups — Ukrainian, American and European — at the level of the teams. Diplomatic processes are actively underway, and we hope they will not be in vain," he said.

According to Zelensky, the parties agreed to hold a follow-up meeting in Berlin within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing to develop concrete joint steps in the ongoing diplomatic process aimed at ending the war.

He said European countries were represented for the first time by the full group of officials who are expected to take part in negotiations with Russia.

"Europe was represented for the first time in this conversation in full by precisely those who will represent it at the negotiations with the Russians. These are France, Germany, Britain, Italy, Poland, representatives of the EU, that is, the European Commission and the European Council, and a NATO representative," he noted.

However, Zelensky did not specify when the meeting in Berlin would take place or provide further details about the proposals discussed.