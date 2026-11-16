ENGLAND END SPAINS 43-MATCH UNBEATEN RUN WITH DRAMATIC 3-2 NATIONS LEAGUE WIN

England ended Spain's 43-match unbeaten run with a dramatic 3-2 away victory on Sunday, overcoming a late comeback from the world champions despite playing the final half-hour with 10 men to finish at the top of UEFA Nations League Group A3.

The Three Lions made a strong start at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, with Jude Bellingham forcing goalkeeper Unai Simon into a superb save in the second minute.

Harry Kane came close six minutes later but fired wide from inside the penalty area as England continued to press the hosts.

England broke the deadlock in the 45th minute when Kane converted a penalty after being brought down by Pau Cubarsi inside the box.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 53rd minute when Ezri Konsa rose unmarked to head home Declan Rice's corner.

Just four minutes later, Ben White made it 3-0 after Bellingham played him through, with the defender firing past Simon at the near post.

However, the match took a dramatic turn in the 63rd minute when Elliot Anderson was sent off for bringing down Lamine Yamal inside the penalty area.

Mikel Oyarzabal converted the resulting penalty two minutes later, sending England goalkeeper James Trafford the wrong way to reduce the deficit to 3-1.

Spain continued to push forward and pulled another goal back in the 75th minute when substitute Nico Williams finished Yamal's low cross, scoring off the left post.

Trafford then produced several crucial saves, including a double stop in stoppage time to deny Fermin Lopez and Aymeric Laporte, preserving England's narrow advantage.

The victory ended Spain's 43-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, including friendlies, and saw England finish at the top of Group A3 on goal difference, with both teams ending the group stage on 15 points.

England and Spain advanced to the Nations League quarterfinals, with the Three Lions claiming first place in the group.





