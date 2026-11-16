Canada may look to China on vehicle manufacturing: Carney

Canada could look to China for vehicle manufacturing opportunities if US President Donald Trump fails to agree to preserve Canadian automakers' production in any trade deal, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday.

"We have the best auto workers in the world, and we want them fully deployed, full opportunity, in an integrated North American market," Carney told reporters in Cambodia. "That market has become less integrated because of US trade actions."

Carney's remarks came as he is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

Carney and Xi agreed in January to allow thousands of electric vehicles into Canada at reduced tariffs.

Carney said his primary goal is to reach a trade deal with the US, but Trump's insistence on a weakened Canadian auto industry may cause Canada to pursue alternatives with European, Chinese, or Japanese automakers, public outlet CBC News reported.

"If they're not fully utilized in a North American context, that provides other opportunities," Carney said of the Canadian auto industry. "Canada is going to move forward either way."

The North American auto industry is integrated across Canada, the US, and Mexico, and Canada has said any changes would hit automakers and workers hard.

Negotiations on a free trade deal between Canada and the US are underway after Canada walked away from earlier talks, primarily due to Trump's continued efforts to get automakers to move production from Canada to the United States.

Carney said any deal with China would include Canadian standards on labor, domestic supply chains, and vehicle manufacturing in Canada.

Trump's tariffs have already hurt Canada's auto industry.