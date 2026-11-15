UPS cargo plane, Copa Airlines passenger jet collide at Miami airport in US

A UPS cargo plane and a Copa Airlines passenger jet collided at Miami International Airport in the US state of Florida late Saturday, prompting an emergency response, local media reported.

No injuries were reported in the collision, CBS News reported, citing airport officials.

The aircraft involved were a UPS Boeing 767 and a Copa Airlines Boeing 737, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The collision occurred around 9.15 pm local time (0215GMT Sunday) when an arriving aircraft and a departing plane came into contact at the intersection of two taxiways, Greg Chin, communications director at Miami International Airport, said.

"There are no reported injuries," Chin told CBS News Miami in a statement.

He said aircraft were being redirected to other taxiways and that the incident had not affected airport operations.

UPS Flight 358 was scheduled to depart Miami for Bogota, Colombia, while Copa Airlines Flight 427 was arriving from Panama City, Panama, where the airline is headquartered.

The collision occurred as Miami International Airport continued to experience flight delays and cancellations following an unusual nationwide ground stop ordered Friday by the Federal Aviation Administration.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that restoring normal flight operations would take time as airlines worked to reposition aircraft and crews across the country.

However, Federal Aviation Administration chief Bryan Bedford said Saturday that the US aviation schedule was expected to return to normal by the end of Sunday.







