IRANS GUARDS SAY ATTACKED MILITARY BASE IN BAHRAIN WITH DRONES

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said their forces carried out a drone attack on a US radar system at a base in Bahrain, according to a statement carried by the Iranian state broadcaster on Sunday.

"The U.S. air defense radar system at the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain was targeted by six drones belonging to the IRGC Aerospace Force," the Guards said in a statement posted by the state broadcaster on Telegram.

Blasts and sirens rang out over Bahrain and authorities urged residents to seek shelter on Sunday as Iran's Guards said they had attacked a US military base in the Gulf nation.

Alarm sirens blared, according to an AFP journalist, while authorities posted several alerts on social media, without specifying the source of the threat.

The interior ministry in an X post urged "residents to remain calm, proceed to the nearest safe location, and follow news through official channels for the protection of public safety".

Explosions could be heard around 4:00 am (0100 GMT), the AFP journalist said, with residents reporting a second series of blasts around 6:30 am (0330 GMT).

In a statement carried by state-run broadcaster IRIB, the IRGC said the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, mentioning what it called Washington's "failure" to escort ships through the waterway.

It warned that "any US aggression would be met with an even harsher and more devastating response."

The developments come amid continued tensions between Iran and the US over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for global energy and commodity supplies.

Navigation through the strait has also been a key issue in negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The war began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, before the sides reached a ceasefire in April.

Fighting between Washington and Tehran later resumed as negotiations stalled, despite the two sides signing a memorandum of understanding in June.







