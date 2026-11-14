President Erdoğan: Türkiye sees Bolivia as key partner in Latin America

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Bolivian counterpart Rodrigo Paz Pereira met in Istanbul on Saturday.

Erdoğan welcomed his counterpart at the Dolmabahçe Office with an official ceremony.

After introducing their respective delegations, the two leaders proceeded to a one-on-one meeting, followed by talks between their delegations.







Turkish President Erdoğan, Bolivian counterpart discussed bilateral ties and regional issues during the Istanbul meeting.



Türkiye sees Bolivia as key partner in Latin America, President Erdoğan said in his comments while stressing importance of deepening cooperation in various fields, particularly defense.



Erdoğan also noted that the agreements currently on the agenda, based on a "win-win" approach, would reinforce the legal framework of bilateral relations.





The Turkish president added that both countries could continue taking steps to enhance cooperation in areas with significant potential, particularly mining.

National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and other officials attended the closed-door meeting.

No further details on the meeting were provided by officials.