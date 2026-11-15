Saudi-led coalition intercepts missiles towards Riyadh, drones in Eastern Province

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Sunday it had ⁠intercepted two Houthi ⁠ballistic missiles launched towards the Saudi capital Riyadh and three drones in the ⁠kingdom's oil-rich Eastern Province.

The Houthis, who control most of the populous parts of Yemen, have intensified attacks on the Saudi capital in recent days. A Houthi attack last week damaged an administrative building ⁠of ⁠the state oil company Saudi Aramco in Riyadh's financial hub.

The Eastern Province, the economic powerhouse of Saudi Arabia, has been subject to multiple attacks by Houthis in ⁠the past few weeks.

It contains the majority of the kingdom's oil and gas reserves and is home to Aramco's headquarters, which suffered extensive damage in an ⁠attack ‌in ‌October.

The Houthis have stepped ⁠up strikes ‌on Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities, while Saudi ⁠Arabia has ramped ⁠up airstrikes on Houthi targets ⁠in Yemen in response.







