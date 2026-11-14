EU urges Israel to reopen Gaza crossings, allow unimpeded humanitarian aid

The EU on Friday called on Israel to reopen all border crossings into Gaza and allow the immediate and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance, warning that worsening winter conditions and continued military strikes are deepening the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

In a statement, the EU expressed "grave concern over the persistent and devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza," saying severe flooding and winter conditions had further worsened living conditions for an already exhausted population.

The bloc also condemned the recent airstrike on Nasser Hospital, describing it as "deeply alarming," and stressed that international law, including international humanitarian law, must be respected at all times.

"The EU underlines the need to respect International Law, including International Humanitarian Law, at all times," the statement said, emphasizing the protection of civilians, civilian infrastructure, medical personnel and facilities.

The EU urged Israel to ensure sustained humanitarian assistance and early recovery support "at scale," while enabling the work of the UN, its agencies and humanitarian organizations, including nongovernmental organizations.

It also called on Israel to comply with its obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law, while stressing that aid must be used solely for peaceful purposes and not diverted by armed groups.

The statement noted that military strikes have continued a year after the ceasefire was announced, while restrictions on access have contributed to shortages of essential supplies, including adequate shelter, medicines and medical equipment.