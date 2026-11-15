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News World Bus accident claims 12 lives, leaving 16 others injured in western Iran

Bus accident claims 12 lives, leaving 16 others injured in western Iran

A deadly bus crash in western Iran has claimed 12 lives and left 16 others injured after the vehicle overturned late Saturday night near the Iraqi border, prompting an immediate investigation.

AFP WORLD
Published November 15,2026 11:31 AM
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BUS ACCIDENT CLAIMS 12 LIVES, LEAVING 16 OTHERS INJURED IN WESTERN IRAN

Twelve people were killed and 16 injured when a bus overturned in western Iran, state media said on Sunday.

The accident late on Saturday between Abdanan and Dehloran, near the Iraqi border, was under investigation, the IRNA news agency said.

"After a bus carrying employees of a gas refinery overturned, 12 people unfortunately lost their lives and 16 were injured," IRNA said, citing a local official.

Authorities have warned the death toll could rise due to the severity of some of the injuries, the report said.

Iran has a poor road safety record. Traffic accidents claimed nearly 20,000 lives in the 12 months to March, the official Iranian Legal Medicine Organization said in June.