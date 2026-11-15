US intel estimates Iran retains up to 2,500 missiles despite war damage: Report

Iran retains an estimated 1,500 to 2,500 missiles despite months of US and Israeli strikes targeting its weapons infrastructure, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing US intelligence assessments.

The findings challenge US President Donald Trump's claims that Tehran's military capabilities have been largely destroyed.

Citing US officials, the newspaper said the assessment suggests Iran still possesses a substantial missile arsenal capable of threatening American and allied targets if fighting resumes.

Officials said the assessment carried a low level of confidence because of difficulties determining how many missiles were ready for launch and how many remained in storage.

The assessment carries a low level of confidence, said officials, largely because of difficulties determining how many missiles are ready for launch and how many remain in storage.

However, the rebuilding process has proceeded at a slower pace than before the war, according to the report.

Tehran also retains significant numbers of drones and short-range missiles, adding to its ability to strike targets across the region, the report said.

Israeli military officials estimate that Iran possesses more than 1,500 ballistic missiles, although regional assessments differ, according to the report.

Simone Ledeen, a former US deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, said even the lower estimate would suggest Iran had restored more than half of its prewar missile arsenal.

Iran's missile and drone attacks have continued to expose vulnerabilities in US military installations, radar systems and early-warning infrastructure across the Middle East, according to the report.

Washington has so far opted to maintain economic pressure on Tehran through sanctions and a blockade rather than launch another major military offensive.

Gulf allies have warned against renewed fighting over fears of retaliatory Iranian strikes, while Israel continues to push for further military action, according to the newspaper.







