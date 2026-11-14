Türkiye, 17 other countries condemn Israeli strike on Gaza hospital, urge ceasefire compliance

Türkiye and 17 other countries on Saturday strongly condemned an Israeli airstrike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, which caused casualties among patients and medical personnel, and called on Israel to uphold the ceasefire and allow the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid.

In a joint statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday, the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Algeria, Djibouti, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said the attack violated international humanitarian law, which provides special protection for medical facilities and healthcare workers.

The ministers also condemned continued Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians, including strikes on tents and other shelters housing displaced people, warning that such attacks undermine the ceasefire and efforts to restore security and stability in Gaza.

They said the attacks were inconsistent with US President Donald Trump's comprehensive plan.

Expressing grave concern over Israel's continued restrictions on humanitarian assistance, shelter materials and medical supplies, the ministers warned that conditions in Gaza were worsening as winter approaches.

They said inadequate shelter and deteriorating water, sanitation and healthcare services put civilians, particularly children and infants, at serious risk of dying from exposure to freezing temperatures.

- Calls on Israel, UN agencies and humanitarian organizations

The statement called on Israel to respond to appeals from the international community and the Board of Peace and immediately fulfill its obligations under the Sharm El-Sheikh Agreement, Trump's Comprehensive Plan and UN Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025).

The ministers urged Israel to uphold the ceasefire, protect civilians and medical facilities, and ensure the safe, sustained and unimpeded delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid, including shelter materials, early recovery supplies and equipment needed to restore essential infrastructure.

They also called for UN agencies and humanitarian organizations to be allowed to carry out their work without obstruction.

They stressed that the commitments under the first phase were due to take effect upon signature and must be implemented without delay or additional political or security conditions restricting humanitarian access.

They further emphasized that urgent humanitarian assistance must not depend on progress in subsequent phases of the plan.

The ministers called on the US and the Board of Peace, within their respective roles, to intensify efforts to ensure Israel fully implements its commitments and lifts all restrictions on humanitarian aid entering Gaza, warning that the credibility of the agreements and the consolidation of the ceasefire depend on their implementation.

They reaffirmed their commitment to working with regional and international partners to consolidate the ceasefire, implement all phases of the plan and expand humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.