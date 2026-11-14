VENEZUELAS GOVERNMENT, OPPOSITION RESUME TALKS ON LEGAL REFORMS, SUPREME COURT RENEWAL

Venezuela's interim government and opposition representatives began a fourth round of negotiations on Friday to advance legal reforms and institutional renewal, including the selection of new Supreme Court magistrates, local media reported.

The talks aim to reform Venezuela's legal framework and strengthen state institutions to create conditions for transparent elections, the El Diario news outlet reported.

One of the main issues under discussion is the renewal of the Supreme Court of Justice, with applications already being accepted from candidates seeking to become magistrates.

The selection process was agreed upon during the first round of negotiations.

The delegations are also seeking to advance changes to legislation governing political parties and the financing of terrorism, according to El Diario.

Previous rounds of talks addressed political guarantees, legal reforms and institutional changes.

The two sides also discussed political disqualifications affecting opposition figures, including opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who was barred from running in the 2024 presidential election.

The release of political prisoners and the situation of opposition members living in exile were also among the issues raised during the dialogue.

However, the government and opposition have yet to agree on a timetable for presidential elections or the renewal of the National Electoral Council, the body responsible for organizing and overseeing elections.



