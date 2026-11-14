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Türkiye commemorates 82nd anniversary of deportation of Ahiska Turks

Türkiye commemorated the 82nd anniversary of the forced deportation of approximately 100,000 Ahiska Turks from Georgia to remote regions of the Soviet Union in 1944.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published November 14,2026 01:21 PM
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TÜRKIYE COMMEMORATES 82ND ANNIVERSARY OF DEPORTATION OF AHISKA TURKS

Türkiye on Saturday commemorated the 82nd anniversary of the deportation of Ahiska Turks from their ancestral homeland.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that on Nov. 14, 1944, approximately 100,000 Ahiska Turks were forcibly deported from their homeland in Georgia's Ahiska region-then part of the Georgian Soviet Socialist Republic-to remote parts of the USSR.

"Thousands of Ahiska Turks lost their lives during the deportation, while those who survived managed to preserve their identity, language, traditions and customs despite harsh conditions, passing them down to future generations," the statement said.

"On the 82nd anniversary of their deportation, we once again sincerely share the suffering endured by the Ahiska Turks and respectfully remember our brothers and sisters who lost their lives."

The ministry reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to closely monitoring the process of the Ahiska Turks' return to their ancestral homeland and to continuing to stand by the community.