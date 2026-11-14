Kremlin says Putin, Xi, Trump to hold trilateral meeting in Shenzhen on Nov. 19

A trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump will be held on Nov. 19 in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

In an interview with Russian state news agency Tass, Peskov said: "An agreement has been reached to hold a trilateral meeting on the 19th between President Putin, Chairman Xi and President Trump. This meeting will take place in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit," he said.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is scheduled for Nov. 18-19 in Shenzhen.

Trump said on Nov. 8 that he expects to meet Putin and Xi at the summit. China's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Nov. 6 that discussions on the meeting were under way, and that no agreement had yet been announced, according to reports.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said last month that preparations for the trilateral summit had begun and that Moscow, Beijing and Washington were ready in principle to hold it, adding that Russia and the US had not agreed on a separate bilateral meeting between Putin and Trump on the sidelines.