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News World Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it shot down US drone over Qeshm Island

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it shot down US drone over Qeshm Island

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Saturday that it used a newly developed air defense system to shoot down a US MQ-1 drone flying over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published November 14,2026 07:20 PM
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IRAN’S REVOLUTIONARY GUARD SAYS IT SHOT DOWN US DRONE OVER QESHM ISLAND

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Saturday it shot down a US MQ-1 drone flying over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the IRGC said its air defenses detected the drone over the island before bringing it down with a newly developed system.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded by attacking Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 and began negotiations, which later stalled over disagreements on how to ensure safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.