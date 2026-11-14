Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it shot down US drone over Qeshm Island

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Saturday it shot down a US MQ-1 drone flying over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the IRGC said its air defenses detected the drone over the island before bringing it down with a newly developed system.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded by attacking Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 and began negotiations, which later stalled over disagreements on how to ensure safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.