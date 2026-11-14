Kremlin says Moscow will not set conditions for European negotiating group

Moscow will not set conditions for a negotiating group from Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday.

Speaking in an interview with the Telegram channel Yunashev Live, he said it would be wrong to act in this manner.

"We cannot and do not want to set conditions for their negotiating group. Such a way of putting the question is absolutely wrong," Peskov said.

Peskov said on Oct. 25 that Russia would support the EU appointing a negotiator if the envoy sincerely sought a peaceful settlement.

European capitals have been debating appointing a high-level envoy to secure direct European representation in prospective settlement talks.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb is among the potential candidates, along with Czech President Petr Pavel. Europe currently has no agreed negotiator and no unified position on when direct talks should begin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Europe must be at the same table as the US, Ukraine and Russia in the next round of talks, and that Ukraine expects European partners to decide by the end of November who will represent Europe.