2 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks across Gaza

Two Palestinians were killed and four others injured Saturday in separate Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, amid Tel Aviv's daily violations of the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu that two Palestinians were killed and three others injured in an Israeli strike on the Al-Saftawi area in northern Gaza.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli drone fired two missiles at Palestinians near the Abu Sharakh roundabout in Al-Saftawi.

Separately, local sources told Anadolu that Israeli drones dropped bombs and explosive devices on Palestinian buildings and homes near areas under Israeli army control east of Gaza City's Tuffah neighborhood.

Israeli military vehicles also opened heavy fire toward homes and displacement tents east of Tuffah, the sources added.

In southern Gaza, a medical source at Nasser Hospital said a Palestinian was moderately wounded in the hand by Israeli gunfire in Khan Younis.

Local sources said Israeli military vehicles opened fire toward areas east and south of Khan Younis.

Israeli forces also fired toward several parts of Khan Younis on Saturday morning and shelled its northeastern areas.

In central Gaza, Israeli artillery shelled areas east and north of the Bureij refugee camp, eyewitnesses said.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement had killed 1,643 Palestinians and wounded 5,964 others as of Saturday, according to the latest figures released by Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, Israel has waged a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounding over 176,000, most of them women and children.

The war has also destroyed around 90% of the territory's infrastructure, while the UN estimates reconstruction costs at about $71.4 billion.