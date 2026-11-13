Türkiye, Qatar sign 5 agreements following Erdoğan-emir talks in Istanbul

Türkiye and Qatar signed five agreements covering trade, education, diplomacy and defense Friday following talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Istanbul.

The signing ceremony was held at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office following private and delegation-level talks during the 12th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee.

Erdogan and al-Thani signed a mutual defense agreement between the two countries.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in peace, reconciliation and conflict resolution.

The two ministers also signed a joint declaration following the committee's 12th meeting.

A memorandum of understanding on consumer protection, market surveillance and inspection was signed by Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Qatar's Commerce and Industry Minister Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani.

Turkish National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin and Qatar's Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi signed an agreement on educational cooperation.

Earlier, Erdoğan welcomed the Qatari emir with an official ceremony at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office.

The leaders introduced their respective delegations before holding private talks, which were also attended by Fidan and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalın.