Franco-Palestinian group seeks court ban on Israeli real estate fair in Paris

A Franco-Palestinian association has asked a Paris court to ban an Israeli real estate fair scheduled for Sunday in the French capital, alleging that it promotes properties in occupied Palestinian territories, broadcaster FranceInfo reported.

The NIDAL association filed an emergency petition with the Paris Administrative Court seeking to prohibit the ninth Icube real estate and investment fair or, alternatively, bar exhibitors from promoting properties in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The group pointed to the participation of Israeli real estate company BH Nadlan, which advertises apartments in both areas, and alleged that the event's promotional materials offer financial incentives to people seeking to settle in the West Bank.

The association said it had previously requested intervention from the Paris police prefecture but received no response.

The fair is scheduled for Nov. 15 at the European Center for Judaism in Paris.

A court hearing was held Thursday, with a ruling expected before the event.



