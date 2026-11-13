Turkish president highlights Türkiye-Qatar cooperation on regional peace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Türkiye and Qatar would continue working together to prevent a resurgence of war in the Gulf region, establish a basis for dialogue and achieve peace, stressing the importance of persuading the parties to resolve their problems through diplomacy.

During a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul, Erdogan discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, according to a social media post by the Turkish Communication Directorate.

Erdogan said the Mutual Defense Agreement signed that day between Türkiye and Qatar would add a new dimension to their bilateral ties,

He said the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, which entered into force last year, had brought the two countries closer to their mutual trade volume target.

Erdogan also said Türkiye was working to develop and diversify its energy partnership with Qatar, adding that cooperation in the defense industry would continue to grow.





