Merz says 1st concrete Ukraine peace talks expected in coming weeks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Friday that European countries would join Ukraine-Russia peace talks in the coming weeks, while rejecting Moscow's proposal for negotiations on a new European security architecture.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin after an informal summit of EU leaders, Merz cited progress in diplomatic efforts, saying US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had briefed European officials following their meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"In the coming weeks, concrete peace talks are set to take place for the first time, with Europe represented," Merz said. "These talks will likely involve the group of European nations that were present in Abu Dhabi this week. Germany will certainly be part of this; that is absolutely clear."

Kushner said late Thursday that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to expand the next round of negotiations to include European countries.

He and Witkoff traveled to Dublin after their meetings in Moscow to attend the European gathering and hold consultations with European representatives.

While welcoming the reported diplomatic progress, Merz rejected Russia's push for broader negotiations with European countries on reshaping the continent's security arrangements.

"Russia wants to discuss issues concerning a European security architecture. There is no need for us to discuss that; it already exists—namely, NATO, and specifically the European component of NATO," he said.

"As Europeans gathered here in Dublin, we are in agreement: it was Moscow—and only Moscow—that destroyed the Helsinki peace order," he said, referring to the 1975 Helsinki Accords, which established principles of sovereignty and non-intervention.

"Europe's security will therefore continue to be guaranteed primarily by a strong, united, and also European NATO," Merz stressed.





