China warns tougher US chip curbs could disrupt global supply chain

China has "always opposed the abuse of export control measures", a ⁠foreign ministry spokesperson ⁠said on Friday when asked about tougher chip curbs the ⁠US is preparing to advance and whether China views these potential measures as violating the US-China trade truce.

The measures would disrupt ⁠the stability ⁠of global industrial and supply chains, and this is not in line with any party's interests, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning ⁠said during a regular press briefing on Friday.

China and the US should work to implement the consensus reached ⁠by ‌the ‌two heads of ⁠states and ‌maintain the steady development of trade ⁠and economic ⁠ties, Mao added.







