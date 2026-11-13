China warns tougher US chip curbs could disrupt global supply chain

China has "always opposed the abuse of export control measures", a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday when asked about tougher chip curbs the US is preparing to advance and whether China views these potential measures as violating the US-China trade truce.
The measures would disrupt the stability of global industrial and supply chains, and this is not in line with any party's interests, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a regular press briefing on Friday.
China and the US should work to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of states and maintain the steady development of trade and economic ties, Mao added.