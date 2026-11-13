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News World China warns tougher US chip curbs could disrupt global supply chain

China warns tougher US chip curbs could disrupt global supply chain

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday that Beijing has "always opposed the abuse of export control measures" when asked about upcoming US chip curbs and whether they violate the US-China trade truce.

Reuters WORLD
Published November 13,2026 12:48 PM
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CHINA WARNS TOUGHER US CHIP CURBS COULD DISRUPT GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN

China has "always opposed the abuse of export control measures", a ⁠foreign ministry spokesperson ⁠said on Friday when asked about tougher chip curbs the ⁠US is preparing to advance and whether China views these potential measures as violating the US-China trade truce.

The measures would disrupt ⁠the stability ⁠of global industrial and supply chains, and this is not in line with any party's interests, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning ⁠said during a regular press briefing on Friday.

China and the US should work to implement the consensus reached ⁠by ‌the ‌two heads of ⁠states and ‌maintain the steady development of trade ⁠and economic ⁠ties, Mao added.