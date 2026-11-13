Mossad chief visits Washington as Israel presses Trump to resume Iran war

The director of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency was in Washington on Friday for talks with senior Trump administration officials about the war with Iran, Axios reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

Roman Gofman's visit included a meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and he is also expected to travel to Miami for talks with White House envoy Steve Witkoff, according to the report.

Mossad, the CIA and the White House declined to comment, according to the report.

The visit comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing President Donald Trump to resume the war against Iran, Axios said.

Trump said Thursday he could use military force against Iran "right now" if US allies or ships were threatened.

Asked in an interview with the Salem News Channel whether he would hesitate to use force against Iran, Trump replied: "No hesitation. We're doing very well with it right now."

"But the answer is, if I saw things going the other way, I would do that, and it's possible I would do it right now," he added.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with missile and drone attacks against Israel and targets in the Gulf region, where US military bases are located, and effectively close the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy supplies.

A memorandum of understanding signed in June was intended to pave the way for a final peace agreement, but the process collapsed amid disagreements, including over navigation through the strait.



