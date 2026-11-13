Arab Joint List hints at talks with Israeli opposition, outlines demands

Israel's Arab Joint List leader Yousef Jabareen hinted Friday at the existence of informal negotiations with the Jewish opposition in the Knesset and outlined his bloc's main demands.

In a written statement, the Joint List said Jabareen hinted for the first time at unofficial contacts and negotiations with the opposition over how its lawmakers would vote on opposition proposals.

The talks concern, among other issues, the Knesset speakership, repealing laws related to what the Joint List described as the "judicial overhaul," and the formation of new parliamentary committees.

The new Knesset held its inaugural session Tuesday and is scheduled to elect a new speaker next Tuesday.

The Joint List said Jabareen's main demands include repealing the Kaminitz Law, which facilitates home demolitions, adopting a comprehensive plan to tackle violence and crime, and introducing a five-year economic plan to develop Arab towns.

It said the economic plan would focus on addressing the urgent needs of Arab society by allocating the necessary development budgets and strengthening the capacities of Arab local authorities.

The demands also include providing new job opportunities, developing industrial zones and implementing housing projects for young couples.

The talks also cover establishing a new parliamentary committee concerned with the economic and social development of Arab society, to be headed by the Joint List.

Its tasks would include monitoring the implementation of government plans, according to the statement.

The Joint List said Jabareen's remarks come amid efforts by the "change bloc" to control the Knesset and its parliamentary committees, and its need for Joint List lawmakers' votes to achieve that.

The Jewish opposition, known as the "change bloc," holds 48 seats in the 120-member Knesset.

The Joint List holds 11 seats, while the United Arab List, led by Mansour Abbas, holds eight.

Arab citizens make up around 20% of Israel's population of more than 10 million.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot on Nov. 8 with forming a government following legislative elections held on Oct. 27, in which Netanyahu's bloc failed to secure a majority.

Eisenkot was given 28 days to form a government, until Dec. 6, with the possibility of a 14-day extension.

Eisenkot is holding consultations with parliamentary blocs to secure a majority that would allow him to form a government, while Netanyahu continues to manage the country's affairs during the transitional period.







