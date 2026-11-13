Türkiye, Qatar sign 5 agreements, including mutual defense pact

Türkiye and Qatar signed five agreements Friday, including a mutual defense pact, during the 12th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee in Istanbul.

The signing ceremony took place at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, following bilateral and delegation-level talks.

Erdogan and Sheikh Tamim signed the mutual defense agreement.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Qatari Commerce and Industry Minister Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in consumer protection, market surveillance and inspection.

An agreement on educational cooperation was signed by Turkish Education Minister Yusuf Tekin and Qatar's Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in peace, reconciliation and conflict resolution.

The two ministers also signed a joint declaration marking the committee's 12th meeting.



