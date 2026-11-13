US SENATORS DEMAND RESTORATION OF UKRAINES STARSHIELD CAPABILITIES

US Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Thom Tillis on Friday called on the Trump administration and SpaceX to immediately restore Ukraine's Starshield capabilities following reports of renewed restrictions on the military communications service, warning that the disruptions could put Ukrainian and American lives at risk.

"It is outrageous that, just weeks after service was restored, Ukrainian officials are once again reporting restrictions on Starshield, crippling Ukraine's ability to intercept Russian drones across the front line," the senators wrote in a joint statement.

The statement came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country has been recording major speed restrictions affecting Starshield operations on the front lines and in Russian-controlled territories of Ukraine for "several days."

The senators questioned how limiting Ukraine's defensive capabilities could contribute to the Trump administration's stated efforts to negotiate an end to the war.

"The Trump Administration and SpaceX must restore these capabilities immediately. Ukraine is negotiating in good faith to end this war. Russia has shown no such good faith," they said.

The lawmakers further called on Congress to investigate who ordered or approved the restrictions and hold those responsible accountable.

"The Pentagon and SpaceX must preserve all records, turn over the contracts and communications that Congress needs to establish the facts and put safeguards in place so this never happens again," they added.

Last month, Ukrainian authorities reported restrictions on Starshield speeds in the country for over a week. Zelenskyy said on Oct. 24 that speeds had been restored.



