US envoys Witkoff, Kushner arrive in Moscow for talks with Putin

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on Thursday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian media reported.

Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev met the two American representatives at Vnukovo Airport, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

Russia's state-run TASS news agency also confirmed that the convoy carrying Dmitriev, Witkoff, and Kushner left the airport following their landing in the Russian capital.

Kushner said Wednesday he and Witkoff will travel to Moscow following US-mediated trilateral peace negotiations with Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

"One of the positives is we agreed that we're going to have the biggest humanitarian release of prisoners, and we're going to finalize the numbers tomorrow," Kushner said.

A primary objective of the mission to Russia involves broadening the negotiating framework, Kushner noted, explaining that Washington intends to secure European participation to establish an enduring multilateral peace format.

The envoys will later travel to Dublin to brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and further explore ideas discussed during the negotiations, Kushner said.



