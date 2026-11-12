US President Trump’s grip on Republican Party weakens after midterm defeat: Poll

US President Donald Trump's influence over the Republican Party appears to be losing ground following the party's heavy midterm election losses, with two-thirds of Americans saying he has lost at least some of his political power, according to a new Politico poll reported Wednesday.

The survey, done in the week since Election Day, found that 83% of Democratic voters and 57% of Republican voters believe Trump's influence within the party has weakened. Even among his loyal MAGA supporters, only 40% said he retains the same level of power as before.

The findings point to growing questions about Trump's leadership as he enters the final two years of his presidency, with Democrats preparing to take control of Congress and Republicans facing pressure to reconsider their political direction.

More than half of Americans, 53%, said Republicans' election losses in both houses of Congress last week were linked to Trump's actions since returning to office. That figure included 33% of MAGA respondents.

Voters identified the cost of living as the leading factor behind Democrats' victory, cited by 42% of respondents. The Iran war followed at 30%, while Trump's personal conduct was mentioned by 27%.

The survey also revealed divisions over the party's future. While 56% of Americans believe Republicans should distance themselves from Trump and his agenda, 59% of MAGA voters want the party to move closer to him.





