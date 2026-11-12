‘No safe haven’: Iran warns military bases in Europe could be targeted in new US war

Iran's top security official warned Wednesday that Tehran could strike military bases involved in any renewed US offensive against Iran, including bases in Europe.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on US social media company X that "every military base involved in the aggression" would be a legitimate target, extending the warning "from West Asia to Europe."

"No safe distance. No safe haven. No immunity," he wrote.

The warning followed remarks earlier Wednesday by Kioumars Heydari, deputy chief of the Iranian Armed Forces' General Staff, who said Tehran was prepared to strike beyond the region if attacked again.

Heydari told Iranian broadcaster IRIB that US bases and interests were within range of Iranian missiles and drones. He said countries that allowed aircraft to attack Iran from their territory could face retaliatory strikes.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have persisted since a US and Israeli offensive against Iran began on Feb. 28.

Iran and the US remain at odds over how to implement a June 18 memorandum of understanding reached in Islamabad. Disputes over sanctions, the US naval blockade and security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz have complicated efforts to end the war.





