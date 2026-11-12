King Charles urges COP31 delegates to turn climate commitments into action

Britain's King Charles III urged world leaders attending the COP31 summit in Türkiye to translate climate commitments into concrete action, warning that future generations will judge them by their actions rather than promises.

In a message to delegates gathered in Antalya, the King stressed the urgency of addressing climate change, calling for accelerated efforts to reduce emissions, transition to clean energy and protect nature.

"Recent events have reminded us, sometimes in the most tragic manner, that climate change is not a distant threat but a present and growing reality," he said.

The King thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his government and the Turkish people for bringing the international community together.

Highlighting the interconnected threats of climate change and nature loss, he called for urgent action to eliminate unnecessary methane emissions and leakages from the oil and gas sector by 2030, describing it as "among the fastest available opportunities to slow near-term warming."

He also emphasized the need to accelerate renewable energy deployment, protect forests and oceans, restore ecosystems and strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities.

On climate finance, the King said governments, businesses, investors, institutions and philanthropic organizations must work together to mobilize the necessary capital for a sustainable future.

"None of this can be achieved without finance on the scale required," he said, stressing the importance of public-private partnerships and innovative financing models.





