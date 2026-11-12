Türkiye registered 102 geographical indication products in first 10 months of 2026

Türkiye registered 102 products under geographical indications in the first 10 months of 2026, according to data from the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TURKPATENT).

A compilation by Anadolu based on TURKPATENT data showed that regional delicacies, traditional production methods and handicrafts passed down through generations across Türkiye are being protected through geographical indication registrations.

The total number of registered geographical indication products in Türkiye reached 1,912 as of the end of October, while registration procedures for 805 applications remain ongoing.

The products registered during the 10-month period covered a wide range of categories including traditional dishes, desserts, fruits, vegetables and handicrafts.

- REGIONAL DELICACIES FROM ACROSS ANATOLIA JOIN THE LIST

Hatay, known for its rich culinary heritage, accounted for 15 geographical indication registrations during the period.

Among the newly registered products were Antakya kerebic, Antakya sasico, Hatay abugannus, Hatay Arab kebab, Hatay haytali, Hatay musabbak dessert and Hatay zahterli kahke.

In the northern province of Corum, seven products received geographical indication status including Corum simit, water borek, Uyuk garlic, Osmancik tomato kavurma and Iskilip tray kebab.

Gaziantep also added several regional specialties to the list including avrat salad, dis hedigi, chickpea crunchy halva, mastic halva and yemeni traditional leather shoes.

Other newly registered products included Haymana sausage and yogurt, Polatli tripe soup and Cubuk tandir borek from Ankara; Bozuyuk lamb kokorec, Pazaryeri boza and Kizildamlar chestnut squash from Bilecik.

Kayseri purov manti and poc kebab, Erzurum trotter soup, Kars noodle pilaf, Siirt pirtike soup and Trabzon ice cream also joined Türkiye's registered regional specialties.

The list also included Canakkale oak honey, Erzincan astragalus honey, Semdinli honey and Zonguldak chestnut honey.

- TRADITIONAL HANDICRAFTS ALSO RECEIVE PROTECTION

Geographical indication registrations were not limited to food products.

Adana twisted gold bracelets, Gaziantep yemeni shoes, Karapinar carpets, Camliyayla needle lace, Tokat needle lace, Trabzon undershirts and Vakfikebir black locks were also registered, securing protection for traditional handicrafts.

The registrations mark further steps toward preserving Anatolia's regional craftsmanship and passing traditional production techniques on to future generations.

- TURKISH COFFEE REGISTERED AS A TRADITIONAL PRODUCT NAME

Turkish coffee was also registered in Türkiye under the traditional product name category.

The designation aims to protect product names that have been used for at least 30 years and are distinguished by traditional production methods, compositions or raw materials.

Geographical indication registrations are intended to preserve characteristics associated with specific regions, safeguard producers' rights, prevent imitation and provide consumers with accurate information.

Authorities also aim to support local production, strengthen rural development and preserve traditional manufacturing culture by promoting registered products, building their brands and expanding their commercial potential.