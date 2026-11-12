United Airlines restricts third-party AI agents over customer data concerns

United Airlines said Wednesday it is taking steps to restrict unauthorized third-party artificial intelligence agents from accessing its digital platforms, citing risks to customer data, accounts and compliance with aviation regulations.

The US carrier said sharing account credentials with personal AI assistants could expose sensitive information and lead to unintended purchases, account changes or the use of MileagePlus loyalty miles.

United said the restrictions would apply directly across its digital platforms and indirectly through travel agencies and booking aggregators. The measures include changes to its booking, ticketing and distribution policies.

The airline also warned that automated actions could potentially violate Federal Aviation Administration and Transportation Department regulations. It cited flight check-in procedures, which require passengers to personally acknowledge that their baggage does not contain prohibited substances such as explosives.

United said its app allows customers to securely manage travel arrangements, including booking trips, selecting seats and changing flights during bad weather.

The company pointed to similar measures taken by banking and retail businesses and encouraged other firms to consider safeguards for customer information and safety.

United also plans to update its Digital Trust Center to explain the restrictions, provide account protection guidance and direct customers to assistance if an AI agent takes an unintended action.

"As personal AI assistants evolve, United will continue to evaluate how these tools interact with our services, with a focus on protecting our customers."



