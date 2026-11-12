Kazakhstan proposes UN-backed international water organization at COP31

Kazakhstan has proposed establishing an international water organization under UN auspices to strengthen global cooperation on water security, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said Wednesday.

Speaking at the COP31 UN climate conference in the Turkish city of Antalya, Bektenov said Central Asia faced growing challenges from rising temperatures, shrinking glaciers, desertification and water scarcity, requiring closer regional cooperation.

He invited international partners to support the initiative, which was proposed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Bektenov said Kazakhstan remained committed to the Paris Agreement and its national goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. He noted that the share of renewable energy in the country's electricity generation had increased fourfold over six years to 8%, with a target of reaching 15% by 2030.

He also highlighted regional efforts to develop a green energy corridor with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to deliver clean electricity to international markets.

Separately, Kyrgyzstan's Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, called for greater international climate financing for mountainous countries and proposed establishing a Global Mountain Resilience Center.

"We believe that this center will make an important contribution to promoting the exchange of experience and practical cooperation among mountainous countries. We stand ready to work for all interested partners to advance this initiative," he said.

He also urged countries to support declaring 2028-2037 the UN Decade for Strengthening Mountain Resilience and holding annual UN climate dialogues on mountain issues.

Kasymaliev highlighted the country's initiative to establish an international trust fund for Kyrgyz Lake Issyk-Kul, noting that President Sadyr Japarov had pledged $10 million from the state budget toward its creation and calling on international financial institutions, donor countries and the private sector to support the initiative.

Meanwhile, Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan called for stronger international climate cooperation and more accessible climate financing.

He said Chisinau had increased renewable energy's share of electricity from about 3% six years ago to nearly 30% and pledged to cut net greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2035.





