European leaders reaffirm support for Armenia amid growing Russian pressure

European leaders and representatives on Thursday reaffirmed their support for Armenia's sovereignty and independence, pledging to strengthen the country's economic resilience amid mounting Russian pressure.

The pledge came in a statement following a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the Core Group of Support to Armenia on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Dublin.

The leaders said Russia had stepped up political and economic pressure on Armenia since parliamentary elections five months ago, citing restrictions on Armenian exports and threats to energy supplies.

They pledged to help Yerevan diversify its trade and energy partnerships, highlighting the EU's decision to suspend duties on 80% of Armenian exports to the bloc.

The statement also reaffirmed support for the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Türkiye.





